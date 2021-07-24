UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 18,247 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

OTCMKTS GHACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Company Profile

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.