UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ocean Power Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPTT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

