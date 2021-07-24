UBS Group AG Buys 2,598 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 433.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $2,813,000.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFFT stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.