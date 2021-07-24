UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pearson were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pearson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Pearson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:PSO opened at $11.89 on Friday. Pearson plc has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.