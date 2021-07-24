UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at $9,048,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

GNOG stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

