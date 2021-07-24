UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) by 46,375.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPXE opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $95.69.

