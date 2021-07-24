UBS Group AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

