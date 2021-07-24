UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.