UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

