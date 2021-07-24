UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
UFP Industries has raised its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.
In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
