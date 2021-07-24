UMA Market Capitalization Hits $528.40 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.52 or 0.00025194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $528.40 million and $18.78 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,939,239 coins and its circulating supply is 62,006,588 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

