UNICORN Token (UNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $79,687.90 and approximately $10.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

