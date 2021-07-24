Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £108.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,279.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

