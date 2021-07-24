Uniper (ETR:UN01) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.33

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €32.33 ($38.04) and last traded at €32.25 ($37.94), with a volume of 229033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($37.18).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN01 shares. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.08 ($34.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.66.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

