United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,242,657 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 360,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

