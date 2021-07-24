United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $192.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines like Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. It is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. In 2021, United Therapeutics plans to launch three new products and indications (two already launched), which can widen its market. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings. The company has a negative record of earnings surprise in recent quarters. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

