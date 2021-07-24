Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.48. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

