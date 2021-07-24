Untitled Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Untitled Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128,179 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.5% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,231,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.30. The firm has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

