Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Upwork has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Upwork by 301.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

