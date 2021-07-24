Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,690 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

