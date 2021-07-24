Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.77 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 65.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,132,000 after acquiring an additional 280,639 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $333.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

