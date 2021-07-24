Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $249.08 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

