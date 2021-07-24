Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.15 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

