Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

