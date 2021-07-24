Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,109,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

