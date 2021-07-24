V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $203,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,184,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $137.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $140.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

