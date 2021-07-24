Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and approximately $700,712.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 85,789,775 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

