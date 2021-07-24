Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,636 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.97. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

