Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.97. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

