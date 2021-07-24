VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,627 shares.The stock last traded at $205.09 and had previously closed at $203.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.09.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.