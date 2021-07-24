VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,627 shares.The stock last traded at $205.09 and had previously closed at $203.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

