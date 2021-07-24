Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59.

