Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Reduced by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

