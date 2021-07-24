Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.62 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.62 ($0.66). 2,135 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.