Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.39.

Shares of VEEV opened at $333.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $333.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

