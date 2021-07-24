venBio Partners LLC Sells 37,178 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

venBio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,178 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma accounts for 0.1% of venBio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. venBio Partners LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. 29,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

