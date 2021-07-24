Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Veoneer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

