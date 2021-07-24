VeriCoin Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $119.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.72 or 1.00073109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,863,113 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

