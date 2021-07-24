Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

