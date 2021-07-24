Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,900 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

ARKK stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

