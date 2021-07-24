Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,900 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

ARKK stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.