Verition Fund Management LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of STNE stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $70.74.
STNE has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
