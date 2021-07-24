Verition Fund Management LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

