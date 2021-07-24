Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 537.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

