Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 12,756 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

