Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $874,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.