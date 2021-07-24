Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

