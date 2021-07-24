Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.99 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after acquiring an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

