Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 27th (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERV) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Verve Therapeutics had issued 14,035,789 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $266,679,991 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

