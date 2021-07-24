VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 30,000 Shares

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,770.00 ($50,550.00).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,970.00 ($51,407.14).

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,850.00 ($87,750.00).

On Monday, July 5th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,120.00 ($70,085.71).

On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Luciano purchased 150,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$364,350.00 ($260,250.00).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Luciano acquired 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$48,700.00 ($34,785.71).

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Luciano bought 240,552 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$568,183.82 ($405,845.59).

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,100.00 ($84,357.14).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Luciano acquired 100,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$239,500.00 ($171,071.43).

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert Luciano purchased 210,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$485,730.00 ($346,950.00).

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$70,590.00 ($50,421.43).

About VGI Partners Asian Investments

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

