VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.19% of VIA optronics worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAO. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in VIA optronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIAO opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18. VIA optronics AG has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

