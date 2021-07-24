VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Increased by Hein Park Capital Management LP

Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143,028 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 8.5% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hein Park Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $58,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,809. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.