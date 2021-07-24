Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VCCTF stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Victoria has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.