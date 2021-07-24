Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 75.7% Higher Over Last Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.55 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,474,582 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

